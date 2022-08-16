DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Traffic has cleared after a crash on I-75 northbound.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a crash involving a semi and a car was backing up traffic on I-75 northbound near US 35.

ODOT cameras showed heavy traffic in the construction zone near US 35.

According to OHGO, the right two lanes were blocked at Second Street/Salem Avenue.

It is unknown at this time if anyone is injured or what led up to the crash.

The scene has since cleared and traffic is moving, according to ODOT cameras.

