MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Four vehicles collided Friday morning, leaving one person injured, police say.

According to the Moraine Police Department, a semi-trailer and three other cars crashed by the crossing of I-75 North and South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard around 8:48 am.

One person was taken to a local hospital after they received minor injuries in the collision. The Moraine Police Department said no other injuries were reported.

The Moraine Police Department said that no lane closures were reported at this time, however, traffic cameras in the area show traffic is significantly slowed on I-75 near the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.