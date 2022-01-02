DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities responded to a fire at a self-storage complex in Dayton on Sunday afternoon.

According to our 2 News photographer on-scene, crews from Clayton Fire, Trotwood Fire, Englewood Fire and Butler Township Fire responded to the scene of the fire. Additional engines arrived after 2 p.m.

The fire started sometime before 1:30 p.m. at the iStorage Dayton at 4820 Trinity Church Rd.

Several units appeared to be on fire, according to our on-scene 2 News photographer.

This is a developing story. WDTN.com and 2 NEWS will keep this post updated when more information is available.