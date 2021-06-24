Security tightened briefly at Greene County Courthouse after threat

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it received information about a possible threat to the Greene County Courthouse.

While the alleged threat was being investigated, the Sheriff’s Office said, it was decided to increase security and limit access to the Courthouse temporarily.

The alleged threat was soon determined to be not substantiated. The Courthouse returned to normal business within an hour.

No further information regarding the alleged threat is available at this time.

