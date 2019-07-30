Security tight at Greene Co. Fair

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Fair is underway and security is at the forefront of officials’ minds in light of the California festival shooting on Sunday.

Greene County says the planning for next year’s fair starts as soon as this year’s wraps up. Security is a big undertaking, as about 75,000 people visit the fair each year.

“Security is a very big thing that we do not take lightly here. We have 100 percent gated premises here at the fair. We also have the Greene County sheriffs that are here on site all night long. They walk through the barns, they don’t hesitate to call any of us board members if they suspect anything,” says Kala Benton, Fair Director.

The fair opens at 8 am daily and runs through Saturday, August 3.

