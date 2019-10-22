Security a top priority at Haunt Fest, police say

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police reassured residents on Tuesday that safety is their utmost concern during Saturday’s upcoming Haunt Fest when thousands will crowd the Oregon District.

It comes just two and a half months after the mass shooting happened in the same district on August 4, that left nine dead including the gunman, and several others injured.

“We’ve seen a little bit of unease towards the later nights,” said Anthony Good, the General Manager for the Dublin Pub. “But I think this year, it’s maybe a little bit more important than every other year, just because of the things that have occurred in the Dayton area.”

This Saturday, thousands will flock to E. Fifth St. decked out in costumes to celebrate Haunt Fest, and Dayton Police is reminding attendees that no weapons, real or fake, will be allowed inside.

“We confiscate a great number of them,” said Lt. James Mullins of DPD. “If you come down there that night, you’ll see all kinds of fake weapons laid out on the tables or in the trash cans near the entry gates.”

Walking down the cobblestone of the Oregon District, the memory of that tragic August night is still apparent as tributes to the nine victims still line the streets.

Streets that Mullins said will be heavily patrolled on Saturday.

Mullins did not comment specifically on what added security measures will be in place, but said there will be gated entrances, and a number of officers present as safety is always their top concern.

“We’re thinking about that all the time,” said Mullins. “It’s not because it’s happened, we were thinking about it before it happened, so we were prepared to handle it when it did.”

Haunt Fest tickets are $10 for pre-sale, or $15 at the door.

Click here for more information.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.