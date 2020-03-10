Secretary of State makes plan to prepare, protect Ohio communities on Election Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — With the Ohio Primary just 7 days away, there’s growing concerns about coronavirus. As a response, the Ohio Secretary of State has moved some polling locations in next week’s primary election, relocating sites that are in senior living and nursing facilities.

“First and foremost our top priority is the health and safety of our fellow Ohioans,” said Frank LaRose, Ohio Secretary of State.

He has a three step plan to prevent the spread of coronavirus on election day. The first step is relocating polling locations from senior living facilities.

“We’re being proactive about this to make sure that Ohioans know that we can protect the health and safety of Ohioans and also have a free and fair election on Tuesday, March 17th,” he said.

There’s currently more than 125 polling sites being relocated across the state, including several in the Miami Valley. His second step is making sure everyone is taking advantage of opportunities to vote from home as well as early voting.

“We are way ahead of many other states throughout the country in providing a lot of those opportunities and the good news is Ohioans are taking advantage of that already,” LaRose said.

Absentee ballots can be requested online until Saturday and mailed to your board of elections if postmarked by Monday, March 16. LaRose’s last suggestion is to continue to use the best hygiene and sanitation practices especially on Election Day.

“Definitely if you’re in one of the more high risk categories we’ve talked about, the elderly, people with pre-existing health conditions whether it be diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, those folks, try to vote early if you can. We don’t know how the situation will change over the days to come so take advantage of that,” said Dr. Amy Acton, Director of the Ohio Department of Health. “This is a time of really an unprecedented disruption to our society and we’re going to see that evolve as we have seen in Italy, and we’re seeing in Washington state.”