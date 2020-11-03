Secretary of State Frank LaRose announces post-election results schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued a directive to Ohio’s county board of elections earlier this month that outlines how and when they must report election results.

The statement from LaRose said results will be released twice – once when the county boards of elections upload their unofficial results to the Secretary of State’s Office and again after official canvass results are completed and certified.

After polls close, boards will report the number of absentee ballots that were issued but not returned by the close of polls, as well as the total number of provisional ballots issued on Election Day and during early in-person voting.

County boards of elections must be open to the public for seven days following the election so voters can resolve any issues with their absentee ballot.

Counties will begin their official canvass of election results beginning Nov. 14 and complete it by 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 18.