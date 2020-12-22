‘Secret Santa’ gives Miami County deputies Christmas cards to gift to community

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Secret Santa in Miami County is continuing his holiday tradition of spreading joy to the community.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said that for the past several years a man has dropped off 10 Christmas cards containing $20 dollars each and requested deputies randomly hand them out in the community.

“We thank the anonymous gentlemen for his kindness and brightening some people’s day during this Christmas season,” said the office in a Facebook post.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies have already started handing the cards out.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS