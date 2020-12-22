‘Secret Santa’ gives Miami County deputies Christmas cards to gift to community

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Secret Santa in Miami County is continuing his holiday tradition of spreading joy to the community.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said that for the past several years a man has dropped off 10 Christmas cards containing $20 dollars each and requested deputies randomly hand them out in the community.

“We thank the anonymous gentlemen for his kindness and brightening some people’s day during this Christmas season,” said the office in a Facebook post.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies have already started handing the cards out.