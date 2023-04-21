DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A second woman has died after a Springfield apartment building explosion earlier this month, officials confirmed.

39-year-old Madala Ducatel died April 15, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

This comes less than a week after 50-year-old Edeline Ducatel also died. Both women were injured when an apartment building on East Home Road exploded April 8.

Investigators believe a gas line broke, causing gas to flow into the apartment, leading to the explosion.

An 11-month-old child was also hospitalized. There is no update on the child’s condition.