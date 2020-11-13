Second shutdown would be ‘devastating’ to Ohio restaurants

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine said he would close bars and restaurants again if Ohioans can’t curb the spread of COVID-19 — local restaurants say this would be a devastating move for business.

Agave and Rye is preparing to open in downtown Troy the day after Thanksgiving.

“We thought we could bring something different up there that the community could come and enjoy,” said Corporate Regional Manager Chris Britt.

Britt said they’re nervous they won’t be able to open as DeWine considers another shutdown of bars and restaurants.

“All restaurants in Ohio, and even our restaurants in Kentucky, have went through this about 6 months ago, in March with the initial shutdown, that kind of smacked everyone in the face,” Britt said.

Britt said that support from customers at all their Agave and Rye locations helped them survive the first shutdown.

The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) previously told 2 NEWS more than half of restaurants might close permanently due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In a statement Thursday, ORA President and CEO John Barker said any closure would devastate Ohio’s restaurant industry, saying quote:

“The ORA believes more stringent enforcement by state officials of current orders is warranted — face coverings, social distancing, barriers, cleaning and sanitizing, guests being seated — rather than penalizing the vast majority of restaurants that are operating safely.”

According to the ORA, restaurants employ 585,000 Ohioans.

At Coldwater Cafe in Tipp City, owner Nick Hoover said that business has been going well since they reopened.

“We’ve been staying busy since we reopened and I think we are doing everything we can to keep people safe,” Hoover said.

Hoover said the restaurant was at about 10% of their regular sales during the shutdown. With another shutdown possible, he said he’s most concerned about keeping his staff employed.

“Last time we laid off a majority of them, and I’m trying to figure out creative ways, if the government does shut us down, to keep everyone that wants to work able to work,” Hoover said.

The ORA states that there are few COVID-19 transmissions being reported by restaurant employees, which is why they’re calling on the governor to focus on stopping the spread at private gatherings.