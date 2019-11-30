Second person dies from injuries after shooting at Bellefontaine house

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A second person has died from injuries sustained at a shooting that occurred at 601 West Columbus Avenue in Bellefontaine on Wednesday, November 27th.

Bellefontaine Police said that Anthony Scartz, 24, passed away from multiple gunshot wounds at Grand Hospital in Columbus Friday night after suffering multiple gun shot wounds.

Caleb Chamberlin, 22, was also shot and killed during the incident. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that two adult females were also assaulted at the scene.

Three teen,s aged 15, 16 and 17, have been arrested after they entered the home and began shooting.

Police also charged Austin Allen, 20, with complicity to aggravated robbery. It is believed that Allen was with the teens and participated in their getaway.

It is now expected that additional charges will soon be filed.

