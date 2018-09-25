Second Ohio Task Force 1 Team to return Tuesday evening
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The second of two Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) teams sent to provide aid in North Carolina is coming home Tuesday evening.
After two weeks of work in the Florence-battered state, the team of 16 personnel is expected to arrive in Kettering around 6 pm.
Starting with the first team’s deployment on September 11, OH-TF1 successfully worked alongside federal and state officials to provide water rescue capabilities.
In total, two 16-member water rescue teams, plus three additional support personnel, were deployed in Hurricane Florence response efforts on the East Coast.
While final numbers have not been reported yet, the teams provided evacuations and rescues of residents trapped by flood waters, pet and animal evacuations, and well-being checks on people sheltering in-place.
“As usual, all of Ohio can be proud of the work these emergency responders have performed in the Carolinas,” said Phil Sinewe, Public Information Officer for OH-TF1. “They train hard to be prepared for an all-hazard response, and again have proved their worth to the country and our state.”
The teams also helped conduct condition assessments, where they assessed flooding conditions to report to local, state, and federal officials, assessed structural conditions of buildings, assisted in marking blocked roads, and performed several minor hazardous materials mitigation assignments.
