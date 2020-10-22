Second Lady Karen Pence makes campaign stop in Tipp City

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Second Lady Karen pence campaigned in Tipp City on Thursday for President Donald Trump and her husband, Vice President Mike Pence.

Praising the president and his last four years on the job, she addressed a crowd of 250 supporters at Cedar Springs Pavilion.

While speaking to the crowd she ran through a list of the Trump administration’s accomplishments, stressing the president’s response to the covid-19 pandemic and his contribution to Ohio’s workforce and the economy. She also took time to criticize democratic candidate Joe Biden saying he helped lead the slowest economic recovery since the great depression.

She also praised the President for creating the United State-Mexico-Canada trade deal which she said will boost the state’s auto and manufacturing industry and defend Ohio’s farmers who were “unfairly targeted by Chinese tariffs.”

The Second Lady said, “the Trump administration has provided more than five million dollars in direct USDA payments to farmers in this state to offset the damage of China.”

On the other hand, she praised the president’s plans to create 10 million new jobs in 10 months and one million small businesses. She said, “for 47 years, Biden supported trade deals that killed thousands of American jobs. Here in Ohio, NAFTA, the trade deal Biden supported killed 34,900 jobs. It took President Trump to put America and American workers first. He created the U.S. CMA trade deal. And, Ohio, you are winning under this trade deal.”

This was one of several “Make America Great Again” rallies over the past few weeks in Ohio. The second lady told the crowd, Ohio said yes to Trump in 2016 and they need Ohio to say yes once more.

President Trump announced that he will speak at a rally in Circleville on Saturday.