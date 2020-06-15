Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now

Second Harvest partners with local schools for summer food services

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN) – Second Harvest Food Bank has partnered with schools in Clark, Champaign and Logan Counties begins its summer food service program, offering prepackaged meals to children from ages 1 to 18.

The program is planned to run from June 15 to Aug. 21. Hours of operation depend on the school the distribution is taking place at.

Click here to see the distribution schedule provided by Second Harvest.

Children will receive five breakfast and five lunch meals each week. Adults will be allowed to pick the food up but are limited to one site per week.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS