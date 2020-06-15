Second Harvest partners with local schools for summer food services

(WDTN) – Second Harvest Food Bank has partnered with schools in Clark, Champaign and Logan Counties begins its summer food service program, offering prepackaged meals to children from ages 1 to 18.

The program is planned to run from June 15 to Aug. 21. Hours of operation depend on the school the distribution is taking place at.

Click here to see the distribution schedule provided by Second Harvest.

Children will receive five breakfast and five lunch meals each week. Adults will be allowed to pick the food up but are limited to one site per week.