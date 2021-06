Second Harvest Food Bank teams up with local schools to provide meals to kids

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Second Harvest Food Bank is teaming up with schools in the Miami Valley to help provide meals to kids ages one through 18.

Each kid will receive five breakfast and five lunch meals per week for free, according to a release. Pickups begin Monday, June 7 at various locations. The program will run from June 7 – August 20, 2021.

Meals will be provided at the following sites and times: