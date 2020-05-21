Second Harvest Food Bank awarded $10K donation

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Liberty Mutual announced a $10,000 donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign and Logan Counties Thursday. The grant was made as part of an Emergency Community Support Grant to help independent agents give back to their local community during the COVID-19 crisis. The donation will go directly to Second Harvest, a nonprofit organization dedicated to targeting hunger to serve and educate through community partnerships.

“My team and I have recognized the hard work and dedication performed by Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign and Logan Counties during this pandemic and we are incredibly thankful for Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance for stepping up to the plate and providing extra funds to help the community when we need it most,” said Patrick Field with Wallace & Turner. “Second Harvest has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and the $10,000 donation will help them continue to make a difference to the community they serve.”

Organizers said the $10,000 will be used to distribute 50,000 meals. Every dollar supports Second Harvest’s efforts and helps supply surrounding communities with the meals they need, where and when they need them.

“The goal of the Emergency Community Support Grants is to help our independent agents make an immediate impact during this critical time in the local communities where we live and work,” said Alexis Holzer, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance Independent Agent Giving Program Manager.

The Springfield community can also get involved and give back to Second Harvest by making a monetary donation and by using social media to spread the word about the growing food insecurity issue in the community. For more information and to donate, visit the Donate Now website.