Second Harvest Food Bank looking for volunteers as Ohio National Guard expects to phase out assistance

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Clark County food bank is putting out the call for new volunteers as their assistance from the Ohio National Guard begins to run out.

Almost a year after the Kroger on South Limestone Street in Springfield closed and the COVID-19 shutdown began, Second Harvest Food Bank is still trying to keep up with the demand and could use help from the community.

“Our numbers more than doubled in who we were actually seeing,” Second Harvest Food Bank Executive Director Tyra Jackson said.

Jackson said they’re still seeing increased need for their drive thru and delivery food distributions, serving hundreds of families each week.

Since March, they’ve had the help of the Ohio National Guard to run their distributions, but their assistance is running out.

“Orders have been extended, but whether they’ll actually stay at the food bank through September or so, we do not know,” Jackson said.

So Friday, Second Harvest put out the call to bring volunteers back into their operations.

Jackson said the distributions will be outside with social distancing, and most only take an hour to an hour and a half.

“We’ll provide masks and gloves if they need them,” Jackson said. “We’ll continue the work that needs to be done.”

She said last year, the pandemic revealed the importance of food banks. She hopes people will step up to help, as the need increases.

“If people are willing to come out and volunteer and help us meet the need of people coming through our line every day, that’s the kind of support we need,” Jackson said.

If you want to help the Second Harvest Food Bank, they ask you give them a call at 937-325-8715 or visit their website for more details.

Second Harvest Food Bank serves Clark, Champaign and Logan counties.