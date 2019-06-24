Second FEMA recovery center opens at Dayton Children’s

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The second FEMA recovery center opened its doors at Dayton Children’s Hospital on Monday morning.

It’s located at the Child’s Health Pavilion, and provides face-to-face resources to tornado victims in the ten counties approved for federal assistance.

Tony Davis moved to Beavercreek a month and a half before the tornado hit, said they had just unpacked their last boxes and got settled, and now he has to move again.

Monday morning, Davis talked to FEMA representatives at Dayton Children’s to apply for a loan or grant to help out because he said the recovery process is really putting a strain on his budget.

“They are trying to help with finances with the process of storage,” said Davis. “Also the truck to move the stuff to storage, they’re even looking into helping us with some of the costs of having to stay in a hotel that we’ve been staying in since the storm.”

The recovery center at Dayton Children’s follows the first one that opened on Saturday at Trotwood-Madison High School, and whichever site residents go to, a media relations specialist with FEMA said they should register online or over the phone first, then come talk to them face-to-face.

“You can figure out whether you’re going to be denied or eligible or what documents you may be missing,” said Erin Gaddis with FEMA. “You can get an idea of what type of assistance you may be eligible for and that sort of thing.”

FEMA is also working with both local and federal organizations to connect tornado survivors with a variety of aid and resources, like the Small Business Administration who also has representatives at Dayton Children’s. Through SBA, tornado survivors could get a small interest loan to help with more long-term recovery.

“Getting houses rebuilt, getting businesses up and running again, getting non-profits working again, getting renters able to find other accommodations,” said Dorris Evans of SBA.

They expect the new recovery center to get busier after today.

It is open at Dayton Children’s seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.