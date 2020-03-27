Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Public health officials in Mercer County confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in the area on Thursday evening.

The Mercer County Health District says that in addition to the two positive cases, 13 are pending and one person has been hospitalized.

READ MORE: Mercer County resident tests positive for COVID-19

“MCHD is committed to monitoring and promoting the health and welfare of the public. As we continue to monitor situations of COVID-19 in the community, the information will be shared as is necessary to protect the public, while also considering the privacy of the rights of all those affected. No personal information about the positive cases will be released,” the department said in a Facebook post.

With each positive cases, MCHD will work to obtain a list of the individual’s close contacts and advise those people to self-quarantine and monitor their symptoms.

Anyone with questions may call the Mercer County Health District COVID-19 call center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 567-890-2619.