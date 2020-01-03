Second child removed from home during investigation into 10-year-old’s death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Jewell Good, assistant director with Montgomery County Jobs and Family Services, said a 3-year-old child was taken from the residence at 1934 Kensington Rd. in Dayton, where 10-year-old Takoda Collins lived with his father and two women. Collins died on Dec. 13 at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Collins’s father Al-Mutahan McLean, as well as Jenifer Ebert and Amanda Hinze, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Montgomery County Court to numerous charges of child endangerment. McLean pleaded not guilty to rape of a person under the age of 13 and various other counts.

“All we can tell you is we assure you that the child is safe and we’re looking at resources for placement,” Good said.

Good said she couldn’t give more information on the child or Collins’ case due to Ohio law.

Police now “mandatory child abuse reporters”

Ohio House Bill 137, which made county and municipal peace officers ‘mandatory child abuse reporters’ went into effect on Oct. 17.

In May, police were called to the home of Takoda Collins for the second time over concerns he was being abused by his father Al-Mutahan McLean. Police had visited the home in May 2018 after a 911 call made by a school employee was concerned over possible abuse.

If the law was in effect prior to 2018, would it have changed Collins’s fate? Police didn’t get an answer when they responded to a request from a well-check at Collins’s home in May 2018. According to the dispatch report, a children’s services caseworker had been assigned to the case after a school employee had filed an initial report.

In May 2019, when they responded to a similar call for a well-check from his mother Robin, an incident report provided by Montgomery County Regional Dispatch stated:

“Takoda is being taken care of and still has behavioral issues. (Al-Mutaham McLean) appears to be taking care of his needs with no concerns. He explained that Robin was given no custodial rights but he still allows Takoda to speak with her and she makes promises and never follows through with.”

Though many local departments call county children’s services as local policy on well-checks, it wasn’t mandated by the state until October.

“(It was) fairly new legislation,” Good said. “It would make sense law enforcement would have always been, but it wasn’t required by statute until recently.”

Good said state-mandated child abuse reporters were clergy, social workers and educators until the law passed the statehouse in March including law enforcement.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.