Second arrest made in the Middletown murder investigation

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Middletown Police said Friday there has been a second arrest in the investigation into the shooting death of John Booker.

Dhameer Haamid Scott had been charged with the murder, however police said Friday through his attorney Scott claimed the shooter was actually a 16-year-old juvenile whom he had handed the gun to during the fight with John Booker.

Police said the juvenile was given a polygraph examination and after failing the examination, confessed that he was the one that pulled the trigger. The juvenile was charged with murder Thursday.

According to police, because both the teen and Scott had gone to 1414 Yankee Rd. to confront John Booker, Scott gave the gun to a 16-year-old during the escalating disturbance and Scott fled out of Ohio with the juvenile, police say they are moving forward with a charge of murder for Dhameer Haamid Scott.

Anyone with additional information about the case should call Det. Winters at 513-425-7786.