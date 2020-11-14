Seasonably cool today with increasing clouds…gusty winds and rain tonight.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Morning sunshine will help to burn off the morning frost. Later this afternoon, there will be an increase in clouds. An approaching storm system will bring an increase in winds tonight along with some showers.

TODAY: Increasing clouds, PM spotty shower? High 52

TONIGHT: Rain develops, becoming breezy. Temperatures steady or slowly rising. Low 48

SUNDAY: Wind advisory. Morning showers, windy and clearing skies. Temperatures slowly falling. Morning high 52.

The upcoming week looks mainly dry with seasonable temperatures. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS