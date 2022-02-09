CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – A Bengals season ticket holder from Beavercreek who now lives in Cincinnati is heading to the Super Bowl.

Lenny Diaspro has been a season ticket holder since 1996 and he’s never missed a game. A lifelong fan, tailgating at games, he scored two tickets to the Super Bowl.

The Bengals sent out a series of emails to random ticket holders, saying they had a limited amount of tickets available for fans to buy. For Lenny, it was third times the charm; in the third round of emails, he was awarded the chance to buy tickets.

Tickets cost him $1,600 a piece. That does not include the price of his plane ticket and hotel.

“After 26 long years of being a season ticket holder, just going to the game is priceless,” said Lenny.

Lenny will be sitting in Section 509. He has stuck with the Bengals and cheered them on, even during the years when they didn’t look as good as they do now.

“Very proud to be a Bengals fan today. But at one point I was ready to cut two eye holes out of a paper bag to put over my head,” said Lenny.

The real MVP this year is Lenny’s wife. She gave up her ticket, so Lenny’s friend Jeff – who’s also a season ticket holder – could go with him to the big game.

“If I ever got tickets again, I guarantee you, she’s going,” Lenny credits his wife with being so gracious.

While she’ll be staying here in the jungle, Lenny is hoping to bring her back a Bengals win.

“I’m going to predict a Bengals victory, 28-21,” said Lenny.

Lenny flies to Los Angeles on Saturday. He comes back home to Ohio on Monday.

“I can guarantee you Bengals fans are going to be heard in Los Angeles,” said Lenny. “If you’re not on the bandwagon, you need to get on the bandwagon.”