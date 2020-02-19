Live Now
Search warrants executed in Cheryl Coker case ‘as recent as this week,’ police say

Cheryl Coker search

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Riverside Police say they are still actively investigating the disappearance of Cheryl Coker, executing search warrants as recent as this week regarding the case.

Wednesday, the department released a statement on the status of the investigation, saying they are “committed to locating Mrs. Coker and bringing the suspect responsible for her disappearance to justice.”

Over the last 17 months the Riverside Police Department has continuously investigated the disappearance of Cheryl Coker, a resident of the City of Riverside.  Countless hours have been dedicated to investigating and following up with any information into the circumstances surrounding Cheryl’s disappearance.

The Riverside Police Department has partnered with Federal, State, and Local agencies as a part of this ongoing investigation.  We have also consulted with the Montgomery County Prosecutors Office as this investigation continuously develops. As recent as this week search warrants were executed in regards to this investigation.

Riverside Police Department

Coker was last seen in October of 2018. Her disappearance has since been deemed a homicide.

