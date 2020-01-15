Search warrant: Mother asleep, prescription drugs found when baby killed by dog

Police were called to a home on Vermont Avenue Thursday night after receiving a 911 call from a parent.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Prescription drugs were found in the home where a 4-month-old baby was killed by a dog, according to a search warrant.

2 NEWS obtained the search warrant, which stated that when officers arrived to the home in the 100 block of Vermont Ave. in Dayton late on the night of Jan. 9, the father was on the front porch holding the baby. According to the search warrant, it was “immediately apparent” that the baby, 4-month-old McKenzie Terwell, was dead.

Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger said that Terwell had bled to death.

Terwell’s father told officers that he arrived home to find his girlfriend, and mother of McKenzie, asleep on the sofa. He also told officers that his girlfriend is on prescription medication.

The search warrant states that the prescriptions that were found have side effects such as drowsiness, cognitive dysfunction, and insomnia. The father also told officers that he threw out a bong before they arrived.

Dr. Harshbarger ruled the death an accident. It is unknown if the parents of McKenzie will face charges.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.