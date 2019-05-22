Search warrant ends in 2 drug arrests

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are in jail after police found meth, prescription drugs, weapons, and cash inside a residence near West Alexandria.

On Sunday, May 19, deputies conducted a narcotic-related search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Sample Drive as part of a drug investigation.

Deputies found and seized suspected methamphetamine, prescription medication, drug paraphernalia, a firearm, and cash. They believe that illegal narcotics were being sold from the residence.

Two people were detained and released without charges, while two other subjects residing in the house were arrested and charged.

Richard Meeks, 52, is charged with:

One count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony

Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies

One count of illegal use of possession of drug paraphernalia, fourth-degree misdemeanor

One count of possession drug abuse instruments, second-degree misdemeanor

Rebekah Meeks, 37, is charged with:

One count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony

One count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony

Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies

One count of illegal use of possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor

One count of possession of drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor

Bond is set in both cases and the two individuals remain in the Preble County Jail.

