Search underway for UDF robbery suspects

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for suspects after a robbery at the UDF on Woodman Drive.
It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday morning. Police say they responded to an alarm at the store.
A man there told police he had been robbed. K-9 units were called to the scene but they could not located any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.
