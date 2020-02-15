Search underway for UDF robbery suspects

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for suspects after a robbery at the UDF on Woodman Drive.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday morning. Police say they responded to an alarm at the store.

A man there told police he had been robbed. K-9 units were called to the scene but they could not located any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.