DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A search is underway for a missing Butler County man with dementia, who drove away from home and has not returned.

West Chester Police issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 83-year-old Thomas Geib, who was last seen on Canal Way in West Chester.

On Feb. 22 at 11 a.m., Geib was reported missing. He is said to have drove away from his home, and no one has been able to get in touch with him since. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

The vehicle involved is a maroon 2018 Dodge Caravan with OH plate number JWJ5510.