TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have asked the community to be on the lookout for a missing 88-year-old man from Tipp City.

Joe Newnam,88, of Tipp City, drove away from the restaurant where he was eating in his red Chevrolet Impala. According to the alert, Newnam suffers from dementia.

The alert describes Newnam as a white male who stands 5-foot-9 tall, weighs 200 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. His car is described as a red 2009 Chevrolet Impala with Ohio plate number JN01.

Anyone who may have seen Newnam or his car should call 1-888-637-1113 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.

