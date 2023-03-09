DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by police statewide for a Kettering man who drove away from his home and never returned.

75-year-old Terrence Dragon drove away from his residence and has failed to return on March 9 at 1:45 p.m. The incident took place in Montgomery County on Mcintosh Court.

Dragon is reportedly driving a white 2009 Pontiac G6 with OH plate number HGW4463.

Police are asking you to call 911 if you see Dragon or the vehicle.

You can also call 1-888-637-1113 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.