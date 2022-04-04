DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriffs Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man who suffers from medical conditions.

Yusuf Mubarak, 72, of Centerville, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. on April 2 at his residence on Liberty Woods Lane. He was last seen wearing an orange jacket and blue jeans.

Mubarak has been described as 5-foot-11, 145 pounds, gray hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Mubarak’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 937-225-5604 or 888-637-1113.

Stay with WDTN 2 News as this story develops.