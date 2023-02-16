CORRECTION: Butler County was originally written as Butler Township. We regret the error, and it has been corrected.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A search is underway for a Butler County woman who suffers from dementia after she drove away from home and did not return.

Authorities say that 76-year-old Patricia Gray drove away from her home located on Barkly Court in the city of Fairfield at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The vehicle involved is a white Chevy Trax with OH plate number JHW6199. You are asked to call 911 if you see Gray or the described vehicle.

You can also call 1-888-637-1113 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.