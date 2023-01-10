DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A missing adult alert has been issued by Beavercreek Police statewide.

The missing woman’s name is Linda Conley. On Jan. 9 at 4:31 p.m., Conley walked away from her family and has not returned.

The incident took place in Greene County on Colonel Glenn Hwy in the city of Beavercreek.

Conley is described as a 68-year-old Black female who is 5’7, weighs 240, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie over a brown outfit with black shoes and a brown purse.

Police are advising people to call or dial 911 if they see Conley. You can also call 1-888-637-1113 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.