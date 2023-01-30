DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a Beavercreek man with dementia who drove away from home and has not returned.

Authorities say that 78-year-old Robert Hageman drove away from his home on Monday at approximately 7 p.m.

The vehicle involved is a silver 2005 Buick Lesabre with OH plate number GOY3273. The vehicle has a large dent on the passenger side.

You are asked to call 911 if you see Hageman or the vehicle.

You can also call 1-888-637-1113 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.