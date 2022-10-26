Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami County Police have asked the community to be on the lookout for two men suspected of stealing a cargo trailer.

The trailer was stolen on the 7000 block of E. U.S. Route 36, according to an Oct. 26 release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance video captured two male suspects driving a late 1990 or early 2000 model Chevrolet Silverado which was tan or gold in color stealing the trailer.

Photos from the video can be seen below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Derek Stephenson at 937-440-6085 ext. 5322 or email at dstephenson@miamicountyohio.gov.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Sheriff’s Office here.