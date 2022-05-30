HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — The search at Rip Rap Road Bridge has ended after the teen was found.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a call came in around 12:34 p.m. that two teens were swimming at Rip Rap Road Bridge, however, one went missing.

It was later reported by authorities on scene that the two were on the bridge and one jumped into the river. That person was carried downstream but got to the shore before crews found them.

Regional Dispatch reported that the teen has since been found and will be evaluated by medics. They are not expected to be taken to the hospital and boats are being recalled.

(WDTN Photo/Spencer Neuman)

Details are limited at this time.

