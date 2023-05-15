DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are searching for a 63-year-old wheelchair-bound woman with dementia who went missing from a Dayton nursing home on Sunday.

Penny Boddie was last seen May 14 at 9:30 p.m. She went missing from Mary Scott Nursing Home located at 3109 Campus Drive in Dayton, according to a Silver Alert issued by the Dayton Police Department.

Boddie is described as a Black female with short gray and black braids. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and light pink top. She is wheelchair-bound and can’t walk. She also has dementia and is insulin dependent.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Boddie, please contact the Dayton Police Department (937) 333-COPS (937-333-2677) or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP or on the web at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.