Search underway after inmate escapes from Greene Memorial Hospital

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.

The Sheriff’s Office says Bobbie Lee Hagen ran from a deputy Friday night while at Greene Memorial Hospital.

Hagen is described as 5’10” tall, 165 lbs., with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jail uniform with black crocs.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency. Xenia Police is advising anyone who lives in the immediate area to close and lock their doors.

