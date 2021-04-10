Search team looking for body of Erica Baker Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A search team is looking for the body of Erica Baker Saturday, 22 years after she went missing.

Erica was 9 years old when she went missing from Kettering in 1999. Equusearch Midwest is searching near Huffman Dam on the Mad River.

The location has been checked in the past but new technology could uncover what was previously missed.

Since her disappearance, Christian Gabriel confessed to hitting and killing Erica with his van. He served a six-year prison sentence and has been released.