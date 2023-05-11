DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The water search has stopped nearly a week after witnesses say a driver jumped into the Great Miami River and disappeared.

On Saturday, May 6, witnesses told police that a man crashed his car near the intersection of North Third Street and Black Street. The driver then got out of the vehicle and jumped into the Great Miami River.

Officers spotted the man near the Black Street Bridge and called for crews from both the Hamilton FD River Rescue Team and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue Team. The crews searched through the night before the weather forced them to pause their efforts on May 7. Crews took up the search once again on Monday, May 8 and searched for two more days.

On Thursday, May 11, the Bulter County Sheriff’s Office announced that they were suspending the search. According to the release, neither Task Force One divers nor Emergency Response Services sonar scans found any viable targets for recovery.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office did say search and recovery efforts would resume as new information becomes available.