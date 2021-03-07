Volunteers search for 6-year-old James Hutchinson on land Sunday

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – The search for the body of 6-year-old James Hutchinson is continuing Sunday morning.

According to 2 NEWS crews, Lawrenceburg Police is on the scene as North Star International and Ohio LandSAR volunteers search on land.

No boats are being used in the water as of 10 a.m. due to high levels. A helicopter is being used to assist in the search.

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said the office was requested to assist in the search. Equipment from the sheriff’s office Emergency Response Services Unit was brought to help with the search, including a helicopter and mobile command unit.



“This is a multi-agency effort working together as one,” said Jones.

The investigation is centered in the Lawrenceburg, Indiana area near the Ohio River. Police and volunteers are searching as far as Aurora, Indiana.

James Hutchinson was reported missing by his mother, Brittany Gosney, last Sunday. But when questioned further, the mother and her boyfriend, James Russell Hamilton, said the child was killed in Preble County a few days prior.

Gosney was indicted by the Butler County Grand Jury on 16 different counts Friday. Hamilton was indicted on 15 counts.