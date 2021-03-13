Search resumes for body of James Hutchinson Saturday

LAWRENBURG, Indiana (WDTN) – The search for the body of 6-year-old James Hutchinson is resuming Saturday.

NorthStar International K9 Search and Recovery said boats, dive teams, dogs and horses will be used to search Saturday.

Hutchinson’s mother, Brittany Gosney, and her boyfriend James Hamilton were both indicted last Friday on charges related to killing Hutchinson and dumping his body in the Ohio River.

Gosney was indicted by the Butler County Grand Jury on 16 different counts. Hamilton was indicted on 15 counts. They both issued pleas of not guilty Monday.

A jury trial date for Gosney and Hamilton was set for Monday, May 24, at 8:30 a.m. with a pre-trial set for Monday, March 22, at 8:30 a.m. Gosney’s bond was set to $2 million, while Hamilton’s was set to $750,000.