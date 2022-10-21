Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews have resumed their search at a Carlisle quarry for what may be the wreckage of a crashed glider.

According to Carlisle Fire Chief, Jeremy Lane, a helicopter and drones were brought out Friday morning to ‘grid out’ the lake. Boats returned to the water around 12 p.m. and used Sonar technology to continue their search.

The search began Thursday night after a witness called authorities saying they saw a glider-type aircraft crash into the water on Central Avenue. Crews searched the area in boats and a helicopter for several hours before calling the search off at 11 p.m. due to dark and cold conditions.

At this time, authorities find no reason to believe the report was fake.

“If nothing was there, fine, but if there’s something there, out of respect for whoever that person is, we’re going to do everything we can to see to it, we take the necessary steps,” Carlisle Police Chief Will Rogers said.

According to local airports, there are no reports of an aircraft taking off and not landing as expected. Lane said at this time there are also no missing person reports.