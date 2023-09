DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A search is ongoing for a person in the water around RiverScape MetroPark.

A call came in at 4:08 p.m. regarding two people out in the Great Miami River near 111 East Monument Ave., Dayton, according to dispatch. One person is still missing.

Multiple units are responding to the scene, including medics and a rescue boat.

2 NEWS is working on learning more information.