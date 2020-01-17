Search for suspects underway after robbery at Sprint store in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a robbery at an area cellphone store.

It happened at the Sprint store located at 4007 Far Hills Avenue.

Two men, believed to be in their twenties, entered the store dressed in dark clothing with hoods covering their faces. They were not armed, but threatened to harm the employees if they got in the way.

They used a pair of wire cutters to steal an unknown number of phones and tablets before fleeing the scene in a silver SUV.

Kettering Police say they plan to station crews at other stores in the area to prohibit similar crimes.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.