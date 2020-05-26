CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says a search is underway for a missing swimmer at Buck Creek State Park.
Authorities say the 18-year-old swimmer went under the water and did not resurface. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is leading the effort, with other agencies assisting.
2 NEWS is on the way and will provide updates as they become available.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- House seeks answers on PPE shortages at the beginning of coronavirus pandemic
- On first day allowed back, some pools reopen, others await inspections, while many won’t open this season
- Deputy helps paralyzed Florida man after wheelchair breaks during beach trip
- Trump accused of ‘weaponizing’ COVID response to split immigrant families
- Search for missing swimmer underway at Buck Creek State Park