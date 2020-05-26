Breaking News
Search for missing swimmer underway at Buck Creek State Park
Live Now
2 NEWS at 6 is streaming live now

Search for missing swimmer underway at Buck Creek State Park

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says a search is underway for a missing swimmer at Buck Creek State Park.

Authorities say the 18-year-old swimmer went under the water and did not resurface. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is leading the effort, with other agencies assisting.

2 NEWS is on the way and will provide updates as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS