DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have expanded the search for the infant kidnapped from Columbus Monday night.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, BOLO alerts have been issued to the five states surrounding Ohio for the kidnapping suspect, Nalah Jackson.

Two 5-month-old twins, Kason and Kyair Thomas, were in the back seat of a running vehicle when it was stolen Monday night from outside a Donato’s Pizza on North High Street and East 1st Avenue in Columbus. One of the twins, Kyair Thomas, was found in the economy lot of Dayton International Airport early Tuesday morning.

The search for the second twin continues more than 24 hours later. Police are searching for Jackson and the stolen vehicle, a block 2010 Honda Accord.

The search has expanded to Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Kentucky.

Anyone with information concerning this incident should call the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Bureau tip line at 614-645-4266. CPD asked anyone who sees the car or the infant to call 911 immediately.