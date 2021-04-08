Search for James and Nylo in Ohio River to resume Friday – How you can help

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WDTN) – The search for James Hutchinson and Nylo Lattimore will resume Friday and volunteers are needed.

The company heading up the search, Northstar, told 2 NEWS volunteers will be broken into teams and each team will be led by a trained member. Searchers will meet at the Dearborn County Fairgrounds and be transported to the search site in the Oxbow area.

Northstar said anyone can help and no registration is needed. Volunteers need only to show up at the fairgrounds at 3 pm.

Several attempts to locate the two have been made but James Hutchinson, and 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore of Cincinnati, have yet to be recovered. Lattimore is believed to have died and been disposed of in December 2020.

James Hutchinson was reported missing by his mother Brittany Gosney and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, on Feb. 28. According to Middletown Police, after further questioning, Gosney confessed to killing her son. She told police she took her children to the Rush Run Wildlife Area in Preble County last Friday to abandon them.

After her children were out of the car, Gosney and Hamilton drove off. According to police James attempted to get back in the vehicle. She then sped up, dragging him and possibly running him over. Gosney proceeded to put her two other children into the car and left the scene.

Police said she returned nearly an hour later to pick up her son’s body, taking him back to her house. Gosney and Hamilton then made the decision to drive an hour away, dumping his body in the Ohio River.

Gosney and Hamilton have both been indicted on several charges in this case.

A Butler County judge ordered a mental health evaluation followed by a competency hearing for Gosney, which will take place April 26 at 9 a.m. Hamilton is scheduled for a second pretrial on April 12 at 8:30 a.m.

Details about Friday’s search efforts can be found here.