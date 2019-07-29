Search for Hiker at John Bryan State Park

Posted: / Updated:
generic-police-lights-2_1519951865616.jpg

GREENE COUNTY (WDTN)– The Greene County Sheriff’s Office confirms a search this evening for a lost hiker at John Bryan State Park. They say the search started around 9:00pm.

2 NEWS sent a crew to the scene where a CareFlight helicopter was landing just before 10:30. We’re currently working to bring you updates.

